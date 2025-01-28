Cryptos, stocks plunge amid selloff sparked by Deep Seek

The DeepSeek app logo displayed on a mobile phone in Brussels. — AFP

Global markets were rattled this week following the introduction of a new artificial intelligence model by Chinese startup Deep Seek, leading to a sharp selloff in riskier assets, including cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin experienced a significant dip, dropping as much as 6.5 per cent during morning trading in London, marking its largest single-day loss since December 6. Other cryptocurrencies, such as XRP and Solana, suffered even greater declines, with XRP falling by 9.0 per cent and Solana following suit.

The turmoil in the cryptocurrency market coincides with growing concerns over Deep Seek's AI model, which is perceived as a serious competitor to U.S. tech firms. Investors are anxious about the potential disruption this model could cause to the established dominance of American companies in the AI sector, particularly in advanced technologies like large language models (LLMs).

Vijay Valecha, chief investment officer at Century Financial, said: "Digital assets are struggling to maintain their value amid a global market upheaval sparked by Deep Seek. This selloff raises critical questions about the future of cryptocurrencies after last year's boom." Bitcoin hovered around $101,800, reflecting a 3.0 per cent drop from the previous session. Meanwhile, tokens like Ether and Solana were adversely affected by a plunge in the Nasdaq 100 Index, which tracks US tech stocks.

"The rapid rise of Deep Seek's open-source platform indicates increasing AI competition from China, heightening concerns over the inflated valuations of U.S. tech firms. The risk for crypto is that equity market anxiety will diminish speculative investment, countering any potential benefits from supportive digital-asset regulations announced by President Trump," Valecha added.

"Cryptocurrency markets are notoriously volatile, and events like these can trigger panic selling," stated Lisa Chen, a cryptocurrency trader in Singapore. "Many investors tend to react impulsively, often without fully grasping the underlying causes." The impact of Deep Seek's announcement was felt across global stock markets as well. Major indices, including the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, saw substantial declines, particularly in tech stocks. In the GCC, markets such as the Dubai Financial Market and the Saudi Stock Exchange mirrored this volatility. "The GCC markets are increasingly influenced by global trends," noted Ahmed Khalid, a financial analyst based in Dubai. "When major tech firms stumble, it creates a wave of uncertainty that reaches our shores." Investors in the GCC have become particularly sensitive to fluctuations in global markets, given their reliance on oil revenues and a growing focus on technology sectors. Following the news of Deep Seek, the Dubai Financial Market Index dropped by 3.0 per cent within days. "This decline clearly indicates that investors are reassessing risk, especially in sectors heavily reliant on technology," Khalid added. Despite the overall market volatility, some GCC indices showed modest gains. The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) rose slightly to 9,556.96, with International Holding Co. contributing to the increase. The Dubai Financial Market (DFM) opened 0.4 per cent higher at 5,211.78, bolstered by gains in Emaar Properties. Meanwhile, the Tadawul All Share Index in Riyadh opened 0.2 per cent higher at 12,395.88, led by telecommunications stocks.

Jacob Falkencrone, chief investment strategist for Europe at Saxo Bank, remarked, "Deep Seek's emergence has sent shockwaves through the AI investment landscape. Their new LLM matches the performance of US leaders like OpenAI at just 5-10 per cent of the cost, developed for around $6 million compared to the hundreds of millions spent by others. This efficiency has rattled the market, resulting in significant selloffs for major players like Nvidia, Microsoft, and Meta."