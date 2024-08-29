Dubai’s premier swimming club pioneers crypto payments in sports

Published: Thu 29 Aug 2024, 8:18 PM

iSwim, the leading swimming club nestled in the heart of Dubai Marina, has made waves by becoming the first swimming club in the region to accept cryptocurrency payments. This marks its ambitious foray into the Web3 and crypto world.

Known for its commitment to fostering a healthy, active lifestyle and providing top-tier coaching, iSwim has served over 50 pools across Dubai and trained over 7,000 swimmers, including several record-holding champions.

Sam Shami, CEO and managing director of iSwim Mena, expressed his excitement about this groundbreaking development. “It is our first dive into the Web3 and crypto world. If not in Dubai, where else can that be? We are very proud to be part of the UAE and shaping the future of sports, Web3, and crypto by introducing it to our business,” said Shami.

Founded over a decade ago, iSwim has quickly risen to prominence as the go-to destination for swimming enthusiasts of all ages in the Middle East. The club’s head coach, Elena Shami, and Sergey Orlov, head of the Dubai branch, have led the coaching team with a steadfast dedication to quality and community building. “Through our 10-year journey, we have managed to teach more than 7,000 swimmers, 18 of whom are champions of Lebanon, holding several records,” shared Elena Shami.

The club’s journey has not been without its challenges. Earlier this year, iSwim made the strategic decision to move from a freezone to mainland Dubai, a shift made possible by new UAE laws allowing expats to own 100 per cent of their mainland businesses. This move has enabled iSwim to expand its operations, making it the largest swimming club in Dubai Marina, serving more than 50 private and community pools across the area.

“Our real challenge is to build in every community a small team or squad that can train together and compete in the future as one united iSwim Club,” added Shami. The club has also made its mark through various initiatives, such as the iSwim Summer camps in Lebanon and the iSwim December and April challenges in JBR, which attract over 100 participants. In its commitment to innovation, iSwim has introduced iSwim Premium, a new concept tailored for hotel guests in Dubai Marina, combining high-end coaching with the luxury hospitality experience. This premium service was also the first to accept cryptocurrency payments, further solidifying iSwim’s role as a pioneer in the UAE’s sports and digital innovation landscape. Looking ahead, iSwim plans to expand further, with ambitions to open a new branch in Abu Dhabi and host multiple camps annually, possibly extending to other emirates with the support of the UAE General Authority of Sports and the UAE Swimming Federation. “We are very thankful for having great leaders and teams who help us with the challenges we face in the UAE,” Shami noted. iSwim remains a family-run business, where harmony and decision-making co-exist daily. “Some of the greatest moments are swimming together with my mom around the floating island in JBR,” Shami reminisced, highlighting the personal touch that continues to drive iSwim’s success.

As iSwim dives into new waters, both in the pool and in the world of digital currencies, it is set to continue leading the way in sports and innovation in the UAE.