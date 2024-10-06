Coinbase to delist some stablecoins in Europe ahead of new regulations

Project includes the establishment of a reinforcement steel cut and bend facility
Coinbase will delist certain stablecoins in the European Economic Area by year's end, the cryptocurrency exchange said on Friday, as the industry braces for tougher regulation in the region.
The European Union's landmark crypto regulatory framework, known as the Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation, introduced in early 2023, is set to be fully applied by December.
It requires issuers of stablecoins - crypto tokens whose monetary value is pegged to a stable asset to protect from wild volatility - to meet strict transparency, liquidity, and consumer protection standards.
"Given our commitment to compliance, we intend to restrict the provision of services to EEA users in connection with stablecoins that do not meet the MiCA requirements by December 30, 2024," the top U.S. crypto exchange said in an emailed statement.
Coinbase plans to offer in November impacted EEA customers options to switch to authorized issuers like fintech firm Circle's USDC and EURC, whose value is pegged to the U.S. dollar and euro, respectively.
Stablecoins have gained significant popularity in recent years, as financial heavyweights such as PayPal adopt them and the rapid integration into mainstream finance of the once-nascent digital assets sector.
Project includes the establishment of a reinforcement steel cut and bend facility
NPS Vatsalya can be initiated while the child is under the age of 18
Commerzbank CEO: UniCredit "might want more"
The public takeover offer will be subject to a minimum acceptance threshold of 50% plus one share of Covestro's capital
The UAE has 87 projects and 22,831 rooms in the construction pipeline
Scaling up was in Europe's best interest and it should be private sector players deciding whether to go ahead with deals, says European Central Bank President
Epic will also raise its competition concerns with regulators in the European Union
India-owned Tata Steel had been losing £1 million a day