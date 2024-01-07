Citizenship by investment schemes getting popular

Published: Sun 7 Jan 2024, 4:04 PM Last updated: Sun 7 Jan 2024, 4:32 PM

Citizenship & residency by investment programmes offer individuals a pathway to broader horizons and enhanced financial prospects in an increasingly interconnected world. This innovative approach allows the acquisition of a second citizenship in exchange for a qualified investment, providing a spectrum of advantages transcending borders and traditional investment avenues.

The Rockets Investment, a subsidiary of The Rockets Consulting based in Dubai has launched its citizenship and residency by investment programme. This strategic portfolio addition provides a comprehensive avenue for global financial planning, merging international mobility, diversified opportunities, and family security.

“The citizenship and residency by investment programmes, among other initiatives within its portfolio like O! Millionaire and Oasis Park, offer international mobility, diverse opportunities, and family security,” stated Dennis Guttig, spokesperson for The Rockets Investment. “As a premier UAE investment company, we’re a gateway to excellence in investment, eco-change, diversification, and global asset protection. We invite everyone to step into a future where investments are strategic decisions meticulously aligned with personal aspirations.”

Guttig brings over 12 years of expertise in citizen by investment programmes and real estate investments. His portfolio includes collaborations with esteemed hospitality and resort-style developments linked with industry leaders like Marriott, Hyatt, Wyndham Group, and the Apple Leisure Group. Over the past decade, he has facilitated capital acquisitions primarily catering to investors from China, Dubai, and Africa.

This journey has cultivated a global network, fostering valuable business-to-business and direct client relationships across the United States, China, the Middle East, and Africa, focusing on CBI programmes and real estate investment opportunities.

Guttig highlights, “One of the most compelling advantages of acquiring a second passport through CBI programmes is the enhanced global mobility it affords. It provides visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to numerous countries, eliminating bureaucratic hurdles for seamless personal and business travel, unlocking new opportunities worldwide.”

Discussing diversified opportunities, Guttig emphasized, “A second passport empowers individuals with access to diversified markets, educational institutions, and healthcare systems across multiple nations. This diversification serves as a hedge against instability and economic uncertainties, providing stability in a changing global landscape.”

The Rockets Investment and Dennis Guttig foresee second citizenship as a legacy for future generations, ensuring access to education, healthcare, and job opportunities in desirable destinations. “Generational planning secures a prosperous future for loved ones,” Mr. Guttig elaborates.

Additionally, acquiring a second citizenship broadens investment horizons, fostering diversification and risk mitigation strategies. The Rockets Investment’s CBI endeavor offers access to exclusive investment avenues and portfolio diversification.

“In summary, Citizenship by Investment programs grant the invaluable asset of a second passport, opening doors to diversified opportunities and enhanced financial prospects,” concludes Mr. Guttig. “Strategic acquisition of a second citizenship is a prudent investment choice, offering unparalleled benefits in today’s dynamic global landscape.”

For more information, visit

www.TheRocketsInvestment.com.