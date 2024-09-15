E-Paper

Alcoa to sell its 25.1% stake in Ma’aden joint venture for $1.1 billion

Transaction includes approximately 86 million shares of Ma’aden and $150 million in cash

By Reuters

FILE PHOTO: An Alcoa aluminum plant is seen in Alcoa, Tennessee, US. — Reuters file

Published: Sun 15 Sep 2024, 9:08 PM

US aluminium maker Alcoa said on Sunday that it would sell a 25.1% stake in its Ma'aden joint venture to Saudi Arabian mining company Ma'aden for $1.1 billion. The transaction includes approximately 86 million shares of Ma’aden and $150 million in cash, Alcoa said in a statement, adding that it expects to close the deal in the first half of 2025.

"The transaction simplifies our portfolio, enhances visibility in the value of our investment in Saudi Arabia and provides greater financial flexibility for Alcoa," Alcoa CEO William Oplinger said.


Alcoa said it would hold its Ma'aden shares for a minimum of three years. After completing the transaction, Alcoa would own approximately 2% of Ma’aden’s current shares outstanding.

The joint venture was created in 2009, as a fully integrated mining complex in Saudi Arabia, Alcoa said, adding that Ma’aden owns the remaining 74.9% of the project.

"We look forward to future opportunities to collaborate as we continue to build the mining sector into the third pillar of the Saudi economy,” said Bob Wilt, Ma’aden’s CEO.

In July, Alcoa posted quarterly revenue of $2.9 billion, beating expectations of $2.8 billion.


