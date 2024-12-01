Conversational AI helps boosts customer engagement

The power of AI to boost customer engagement is coming to the fore as more and more companies are seeking to use the tool to deliver personalised experiences.

Regional fashion powerhouse 6thStreet has achieved a significant 5-8x return on ad spend (ROAS) through its partnership with Gupshup, the world’s leading Conversational AI Engagement platform. This underscores the transformative power of personalized, segment-based marketing on rich channels like WhatsApp.

The platform’s capabilities like product discovery and upsell recommendations have enabled the brand to deliver highly personalized shopping experiences. Automated campaigns based on shopper behavior led to a 5x increase in abandoned cart recovery and an 8% boost in the recency score of its active customer base.

In a market where traditional push notifications are losing traction due to evolving privacy updates on iOS and Android, 6thStreet recognized the need to adapt to a more conversational approach. The fashion retailer embraced WhatsApp as a new channel, enabling them to connect with 97% of their customer base.

“Conversational marketing has unlocked a new frontier in how we connect with our customers. With WhatsApp, we’ve been able to engage even those who previously overlooked SMS or email. Collaborating with Gupshup has meant we can create tailored experiences for various customer segments - whether it’s reactivating dormant customers or deepening relationships with our most loyal shoppers. With personalized marketing and automated triggers, we can move faster and drive higher conversions. The results have been transformative for our business and our shopper journey,” said Hitesh Malhotra, Marketing Head, 6thStreet. 6thStreet is a part of global fashion and lifestyle retailer Apparel Group and is known for making 1,200+ global brands accessible to Middle Eastern consumers. The omnichannel retailer’s Whatsapp adaptation has gone beyond basic promotional messages. Through Gupshup Conversation Cloud, 6thStreet has changed how it connects with fashion enthusiasts across the UAE. They now use a sophisticated blend of personalized messaging by timing their messages right on the channel their customers are active on. When a customer abandons their shopping cart filled with the latest trending accessories, they receive a gentle, personalized reminder on WhatsApp. When someone’s payment doesn’t go through while purchasing their favorite shoes, a helpful notification arrives instantly. “With WhatsApp’s near-universal adoption in the Middle East, Conversational Marketing has become a strategic imperative for retail and eCommerce growth. As we combine this reach with AI shopping agents, we’re enabling retailers like 6thStreet to create personalized shopping experiences at scale. The future of retail is conversational, and the results we’re seeing are just the beginning,” said Beerud Sheth, Co-founder and CEO, Gupshup.

Gupshup’s expansion in the Middle East reflects the region’s increasing appetite for AI-driven customer engagement. From retail and eCommerce to BFSI and real estate, its conversational solutions align with initiatives like the UAE Government’s Dubai Universal Blueprint for Artificial Intelligence. The company recently expanded its presence in Saudi Arabia, launching a new office to support businesses across the kingdom.