Confident group makes Dubai debut with Lancaster project

Dr. Roy. C. J, Rohit Roy, and Engr. Walid Salah handing over the key to the first owner. — Supplied photo

Published: Wed 6 Mar 2024, 7:33 PM

Confident Group, a leading real estate brand of India, announced its foray into the UAE luxury property market with launch of its maiden project ---Confident Lancaster --- to be followed by multiple projects in Dubai.

Completed in a record 11 months from excavation to delivery, Confident Lancaster sets a new standard of luxury living in Dubai. The unveiling ceremony, held on March 4, 2024 at The Theatre at Fairmount Hotel witnessed the presence of Dr. Roy. C. J, chairman of Confident Group, Rohit Roy, the dead of Confident group’s Dubai division, and Engr. Walid Salah, and other dignitaries.

The Dubai entry coincided with the 18th anniversary of the prime property developer, which has launched over 203 projects spanning nearly 100 million square feet of development. Confident group owns and operates golf courses, commercial developments, schools, resorts, and hundreds of residential developments in Kerala and Karnataka, Dr. Roy said at the launch.

“As we celebrate our milestone anniversary, our group embarks on a new new phase of expansion with multiple projects in Dubai, mirroring the success achieved in India,” said Dr Roy.

Dr Roy said his group would be unveiling in the near future another five projects in Dubai, which will be developed individually or in partnerships in Dubai.

“Our group has the highest number of RERA registration in Kerala at the last count it was 43 registered projects which makes us the largest developer in Kerala in terms of RERA registered projects. In Bangalore, Confident group already owns an 18-hole golf course and is all set to launch its second golf course in Bangalore,” said Dr Roy.

Rohit said nearly 70 per cent of Lancaster units are already booked by customers. The project was developed in partnership with Engr. Walid Salah and Vision Constructions. Located with easy access to Dubai International Airport, Downtown, Burj Khalifa, Meydan, and City Center, Lancaster offers one and two-bedroom configurations, boasting spacious layouts and top-tier amenities.

“Residents of Confident Lancaster will enjoy a host of amenities, including round-the-clock security, private parking, swimming pools, gyms, spa centers, a cinema, party room, barbecue area, and indoor games,” said Rohit.