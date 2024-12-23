Collective Artists Network opens Dubai office

Vijay Subramaniam (left) and Rohan Mehan

Collective Artists Network, India’s largest celebrity management company has launched its Dubai office, marking an expansion of its operations into the Middle East. As a company on the forefront of new media in India, this move reinforces Collective Artists Network’s commitment to advancing India’s creative economy by connecting top Indian talent with global opportunities.

With this expansion, Collective Artists Network is set to serve the Middle Eastern market with its full suite of services across various verticals, including talent management, film, music, sports, brand endorsements, and creator marketing through its digital-first platform, Big Bang Social. The company has also invested significantly in technology and AI-driven platforms, including Galleri5 and Under 25 Universe, to enhance brand and creator collaborations. Through these combined offerings, Collective aims to create a dynamic and seamless experience for Middle Eastern clients seeking talent and expertise from India.

“Our launch in Dubai is a monumental step forward, aligning with our vision to build a truly global creative ecosystem,” said Vijay Subramaniam, Founder and Group CEO of Collective Artists Network. “With our network of talent, tech-driven insights, and data-powered storytelling, we’re excited to bring the Collective magic to new audiences in the Middle East. Dubai, with its thriving creative landscape, is an ideal setting for us to foster new partnerships and expand our reach.” Rohan Mehan, Business Head, MEA at Collective Artists Network, said: “The Middle East represents a dynamic and diverse market. By establishing our presence in Dubai, we’re opening doors for collaboration between Indian talent and the region’s dynamic brands. This is an exciting step towards creating impactful stories and experiences that transcend borders.” In addition to the expanded talent and brand partnership offerings, the Dubai office will leverage Collective Artists Network’s established expertise in digital transformation, IP development, and content creation, working closely with local brands to design memorable campaigns that resonate with the diverse audiences in the region.

As Collective Artists Network continues to innovate in the realms of influencer marketing, media, and digital content, the launch of the Dubai office marks a new chapter in the company’s journey to empower creators and brands across borders.