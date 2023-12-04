Citiscape wins major project in Abu Dhabi

Citiscape also highlighted the completion of the epic project at Atlantis the Royal in Dubai.

Published: Mon 4 Dec 2023, 6:51 PM

According to TechSci Research, the landscaping market is expected to witness a robust growth trajectory, reaching $1966.03 million by 2027, with a notable CAGR of 8.21%.

Citiscape, a leading provider of comprehensive landscaping solutions, announced its participation at the Big 5 event with its recent projects win — the Natural History Museum & Masdar City Campus in Abu Dhabi, among others. These significant achievements further cement the company’s reputation as a trusted partner in crafting aesthetically pleasing and sustainable outdoor spaces.

“We are thrilled to celebrate these newly awarded projects along with our participation in BIG5 international event. This accomplishment underscores our commitment to excellence and innovation in the world of landscaping. We look forward to showcasing our passion and expertise on this grand stage,” said Talal Allam, General Manager of Citiscape.

Strategically positioned to capitalize on the growing UAE landscaping market, Citiscape is poised for success. The company’s established relationships with key clients, including DMT, DM, Aldar, Miral, Alec, Npc, Emaar, Dubai South, Trojan, DCT, China State, and more, underscore its commitment to delivering top-tier landscaping services.

In addition to the recent win, Citiscape also highlighted the completion of the epic project at Atlantis the Royal in Dubai. This achievement not only underscores the company’s capabilities in handling large-scale projects but also exemplifies its dedication to delivering exceptional results on prominent ventures.

Allam said: “Our contribution to a greener future goes beyond landscaping; it’s a commitment to environmental stewardship. By reducing CO2 emissions, through our soft landscaping works and implementation of controlled irrigation systems, we thrive to align with national and international waste management standards & practices in applying the latest waste management procedures & techniques.”

Citiscape has successfully planted over 1,003,395 trees over the past 18 years, resulting in an estimated annual absorption of 21,846.351173 metric tonnes of CO2. This significant effort reflects the company’s dedication to sustainable practices and environmental responsibility.

Looking ahead, Citiscape remains focused on continued success, collaboration, and innovation, staying at the forefront of the UAE’s dynamic landscaping sector.