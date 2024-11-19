Chinese Industrial Products Exhibition marks a new milestone in China-UAE industrial cooperation

The second Chinese Industrial Products Exhibition (CIPE 2024) has kicked off at JOCIC Park, KEZAD. This event, a testament to four decades of China-UAE economic partnership, brought together innovators, investors, and policymakers to chart a new course for industrial collaboration.

The opening ceremony, organized by JOCIC and supported by ADDED, Abu Dhabi Customs, ADIO, Abu Dhabi Chamber, KEZAD Group, and ADSM, welcomed distinguished delegations from both nations.

“This exhibition reflects the deep friendship and shared vision between our two countries,” said Zou Yonggang, Chairman of JOCIC. “With nearly 90 enterprises showcasing their expertise, it underscores our commitment to advancing industrial collaboration and technological innovation. It is an excellent opportunity for businesses to exchange ideas and build stronger connections.”

Zou Yonggang further highlighted the success of the first exhibition in 2023, which laid a solid foundation for this year’s event. “The preparation of CIPE 2024 has been a collaborative effort supported by both governments, reaffirming the strength of the China-UAE partnership,” he added.

“This exhibition provides a platform for businesses to connect and collaborate while showcasing the latest achievements of ‘Made in China,’ ‘Intelligent Manufacturing in China,’ and ‘Innovation in China,’” added H.E. Zhu Xinbao, General Manager of CJI Group.

Rashed Abdulkarim Al Blooshi, Undersecretary of ADDED, reinforced Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for trade and innovation: “Abu Dhabi’s dynamic business environment offers unmatched opportunities for innovation and technology. We are proud to host Chinese businesses as we deepen collaboration and unlock mutual growth.”

Fatima Al Hammadi, Chief Commercial Officer of KEZAD Group, highlighted the strategic importance of CIPE 2024: “This event is more than a product showcase; it is a celebration of a strong, respectful partnership with JOCIC. Together, we aim to achieve ambitious growth through collaboration and innovation.”

Dr. Tayeb Kamali, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi School of Management, stated that the institution contributes to the UAE’s economic and industrial development through education and training. He expressed hope for deeper collaboration with JOCIC Park to promote exchanges and innovative development in science and technology between the two nations.

Speaking on the historic milestone of 40 years of China-UAE diplomatic relations, H.E. Zhu Lian, Economic and Commercial Counsellor of the Chinese Embassy, remarked, “This exhibition is a vivid reflection of the strong resilience and potential of China-UAE cooperation. Over these four decades, our countries have transitioned from friendly cooperation partnership to a comprehensive strategic partnership, with bilateral trade expected to surpass $100 billion by the end of the year.” Zhu Lian also emphasized the critical role of JOCIC Park in driving collaboration: “This park has become a key destination for Chinese investment in the Middle East and a pivotal platform for capacity cooperation, enabling enterprises from both nations to explore emerging fields like smart manufacturing, green industries, and digital transformation.” During the opening ceremony, JOCIC Park and participating companies announced several cooperation achievements. Strategic partnerships were established between JOCIC park and the Abu Dhabi School of Management, as well as high-tech company Volar Air Mobility. Additionally, Besen Middle East Steel Industries Ltd. and China Nuclear Industry 22nd Construction Co., Ltd. held a project inauguration ceremony. CIPE 2024, themed “Promoting Chinese Industrial Products,” features six major exhibition zones: a Special Exhibition Zone, Advanced Manufacturing and Technology Zone, Petroleum Equipment and Service Zone, Environmental Protection and New Energy Zone, Construction Materials and Furniture Zone, and a Comprehensive Zone. Nearly 90 entities, including prominent Chinese and UAE companies and institutions such as China National Nuclear Corporation, China Telecom, China Unicom, Shengu Group, WeRide, and Emirates NBD, are participating. As the event progresses, CIPE 2024 continues to underscore the importance of cross-border partnerships in driving growth and fostering innovation. “The friendship of 40 years has laid the foundation for today’s achievements, and our future cooperation promises even brighter prospects,” said H.E. Zhu Lian. “We are committed to supporting the strategic consensus between our leaders and providing strong momentum for bilateral cooperation.”

Zou Yonggang concluded with optimism: “Today’s event marks another step in building a brighter future for the industries of China and the UAE. We eagerly anticipate welcoming more visitors tomorrow and are already looking forward to next year’s edition.”