Canadian immigration consultancy expands to Dubai

ASK KUBEIR, a Canadian immigration consultancy, has officially opened its new office in Dubai, extending its seven years of expertise and unmatched success rate to the UAE.

Founded by Kamal Lalwani, also known as Kubeir Kamal, ASK KUBEIR was born out of his personal journey through the challenges of the Canadian immigration system. Kamal’s experiences shaped his understanding of the obstacles that many individuals face when attempting to immigrate to a new country. Since its inception, the consultancy has assisted over 10,000 clients in realizing their aspirations of settling in Canada. Known for its deep commitment to genuine guidance, ASK KUBEIR has gained an esteemed reputation as the go-to consultancy for Canadian immigration matters, particularly because of its high success rate and client-centric approach. The expansion into Dubai solidifies its global footprint and positions the company among an elite group of only 5-6 licensed immigration consultants in the city.

ASK KUBEIR offers a comprehensive suite of immigration services tailored to meet the diverse needs of its clients. These services include expert assistance with temporary visa applications, permanent residency processes, citizenship applications, and legal representation in appeals to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC). The consultancy’s personalized service model is designed to cater to each client’s unique profile, offering the best immigration pathway based on individual circumstances—whether for study, work, or business migration. Its licensed consultants guide clients through every step, ensuring they are well-prepared for the complexities of the application process, thereby significantly reducing the risk of delays or rejections. In addition to its standard offerings, ASK KUBEIR caters to specific demographics, such as students seeking to pursue higher education in Canada, healthcare professionals looking for new opportunities, French-speaking candidates who require specialized support, and entrepreneurs eager to expand their business ventures. By understanding the unique challenges faced by each group, ASK KUBEIR tailors its services to meet their specific requirements, ensuring a personalized approach that maximizes each client’s chances of success. “We are excited to bring ASK KUBEIR to Dubai and provide our trusted services to those in the UAE who aspire to make Canada their new home. Our mission is to simplify the immigration process and make it as transparent as possible for our clients. We believe in offering genuine, personalized advice that empowers individuals to make informed decisions,” said a spokesperson for ASK KUBEIR. “Our team is committed to providing the highest level of service, and we are excited to share our expertise with the Dubai community.”

ASK KUBEIR is also offering workshops and informational sessions to help prospective immigrants understand the Canadian immigration process. These initiatives are designed to empower individuals with knowledge and resources, enabling them to make informed decisions about their future.