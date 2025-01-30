Budget 2025: Modi government's last chance to fix A+ challenges

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. — reuters file

India stands at a crucial turning point. Budget 2025 is more than just a financial roadmap — it presents a key opportunity for the prime minister and finance minister to set the stage for long-term economic growth and stability. Over the past decade, India has witnessed impressive GDP growth, digital transformation, and increasing global recognition. However, economic challenges continue to emerge, requiring crucial and strategic reforms.

The middle class continues to bear a significant tax burden, high-net-worth individuals exploring overseas options for better financial planning and job creation remains a constant concern. A large portion of the reason can be attributed to the tax system being complex, high GST rates in certain sectors, and regulatory hurdles discouraging entrepreneurship and investment. Addressing these issues effectively will be the key to ensuring India remains an attractive destination for businesses and talent.

If India is to strengthen its position as a global economic leader, Budget 2025 must focus on structural reforms rather than incremental changes. Bold measures that simplify taxation, incentivising investment, and streamlining regulations will play a critical role in shaping India’s economic trajectory for the next decade.

1. The middle class: India’s

reliable revenue source

India’s middle class isn’t just working hard — they’re working alongside the government. Taxed like the rich, ignored like the poor, and squeezed for every rupee, the Indian middle class is clearly a reliable source of income and economic growth.

Does this hard working class deserve some relief?

•The personal income tax burden in India is among the highest in the world for salaried individuals.

•Individuals are paying more taxes than all the companies combined in India.

•India’s highest tax rate (42.74%) is higher than the US (37%) and Singapore (22%)!

•80% of direct tax collections come from just 60 million taxpayers — less than 5% of the population!

•Over 35 different TDS provisions create compliance burdens.

This leaves middle class people travelling abroad (with their leftover savings), with an unclear answer about:

“What am I getting vs. what am I paying in India?”

Because let’s face it:

•The conditions of roads despite toll taxes.

•Fuel is taxed heavily, while public transport struggles.

•Healthcare is expensive, but only for masses.

Solution

Increase exemption limits — given the inflation any individual earning below Rs1 million should not be taxed by an exemption in slabs or through rebates.

Introduce a flat, reasonable tax rate — simplifying the tax system is the need. Simplify TDS structure – Reducing the number of TDS rates to 3-4 categories for clarity and ease.

2. Tax certainty & business-friendly reforms

A predictable and transparent tax system fosters confidence among businesses and investors. While significant improvements have been made in recent years, concerns remain around tax unpredictability and compliance hurdles. Business owners and salaried individuals live in fear of arbitrary tax demands, harassment, and retrospective taxation.

•Corporate tax rates, while reduced, still remain higher than in competing investment destinations like Vietnam and Thailand.

•GST officers can freeze bank accounts over disputes faster than being blocked over WhatsApp.

•While faceless assessments improve transparency, room to be created to enhance efficiency and reducing litigation.

Solution

Capping personal and corporate tax rates –Setting the cap at 25 per cent.

End tax uncertainty — no more random changes, hidden cesses, or retrospective surprises.

Enhance dispute resolution – Expanding Dispute Resolution Committees (DRC) and introduce a mediation framework for early settlements. Stop treating business owners like criminals.

3. Judicial reform

India’s legal infrastructure plays a crucial role in economic growth and investor confidence. However, delays in dispute resolution affects businesses and individuals alike.

•Over 45.51 million cases are pending in Indian courts.

•A simple civil dispute can drag on for 20-30 years.

•Many business owners fear legal cases more than tax enquiries because of the functioning speed of the courts.

Solution

Fast-track commercial cases. Business dispute should ideally not take more than 2 years.

Use AI & digital courts.

Increase judges’ strength. India has only 21 judges per million people, when compared to economies like US, the count is100+.

4. Manufacturing & investment

With China’s manufacturing dominance shifting, India has a strategic window of opportunity to emerge as a global manufacturing powerhouse. However, to attract large-scale investments, India must strengthen its policy framework and ease of doing business.

While India deliberates on taxation policies for startups, China is proactively offering substantial incentives to attract businesses. If India does not act swiftly, countries like Vietnam and Mexico may gain a competitive edge in the global market.

Solution

Sheetal Soni, Partner — MI Capital Services (MICS)

Dramatically cutting red tape for foreign investments.