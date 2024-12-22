Bridging Decades: Modi’s visit to Kuwait and the dawn of a new era in India-Gulf relations

Kuwait's Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled al-Hamad al-Sabah (R) receiving India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Bayan palace in Kuwait City on Sunday. — AFP

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s historic visit to Kuwait on December 21 and 22, 2024, marks a watershed moment in India’s diplomacy with the Gulf region.

This visit, the first by an Indian Prime Minister to Kuwait in 43 years, reflects the evolving dynamics of India’s foreign policy and its strategic pivot toward strengthening ties with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). It is not merely a bilateral engagement but a deeper narrative of cultural, economic, and strategic alignment between India and Kuwait, as well as the larger Gulf region.

India and Kuwait’s relationship dates back centuries, rooted in cultural exchanges, trade, and the shared heritage of the Indian diaspora. The last visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Kuwait was in 1981, making Modi’s trip a long-awaited and symbolic moment. In an Inspiring highlight, Kuwait bestowed its highest civilian honor, the Mubarak Al-Kabeer Order, on Modi, recognizing his efforts to enhance bilateral ties. This accolade marked the 20th such international award received by the Prime Minister, underscoring his global diplomatic impact.

Economic and strategic transformations

The GCC is India’s largest trading bloc, with trade volumes reaching $184.46 billion in FY 2022-23. Kuwait, as the current chair of the GCC, plays a pivotal role in shaping regional economic policies. During the visit, discussions centered on key agreements, including a bilateral investment treaty and a defence cooperation pact, which aim to deepen economic collaboration and security alignment.

India and Kuwait also explored avenues to boost energy security, with Kuwait’s vast oil reserves being critical to India’s energy needs. In tandem, India’s growing role in technology and green energy provides a platform for reciprocal benefits, offering Kuwait a partner for economic diversification in line with its Vision 2035 reforms.

A focus on defence and security

In an era of evolving Gulf geopolitics, India’s proposed defence cooperation pact with Kuwait carries significant implications. The agreement aims to foster joint training, intelligence sharing, and counter-terrorism initiatives, strengthening the security fabric of the region. With India seeking a proactive role in Middle Eastern stability, this pact reflects a broader strategic aspiration for mutual security and peace.

The welfare of the Indian diaspora—a cornerstone of India’s Gulf policy—was prominently on display. Modi’s visit to a labour camp in Kuwait underlined his commitment to the nearly one million Indians residing in the country. This gesture came in the wake of a devastating fire in Kuwait’s Mangaf locality earlier this year, which claimed the lives of over 45 Indian workers. By addressing diaspora concerns directly, Modi reinforced the government’s resolve to protect and empower its citizens abroad.

Cultural ties were also celebrated with fervor. The Prime Minister met Abdulla Al Baroun, who translated the Ramayana and Mahabharata into Arabic, and Abdul Lateef Al Nesef, the publisher of these iconic works. These meetings underscored the deep cultural resonance between the two nations. Additionally, Modi fulfilled the heartfelt wish of Mangal Sain Handa, a 101-year-old retired Indian Foreign Service officer residing in Kuwait, showcasing the enduring bonds forged by India’s diplomatic corps.

A vision for the future Modi’s visit to Kuwait is emblematic of India’s broader Gulf strategy, which encompasses negotiations for a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the GCC. A successful FTA would mark a significant leap in economic integration, facilitating trade, investment, and deeper economic cooperation. The Prime Minister’s participation in the opening ceremony of the Gulf Cup football tournament, a marquee event in the region, exemplified the blending of diplomacy with soft power. Such gestures not only enhance goodwill but also demonstrate India’s commitment to being a partner in the Gulf’s cultural and social milestones. A historic turning point Modi’s visit to Kuwait is not just a symbolic reconnection but a decisive step toward recalibrating India’s relations with the Gulf region. By focusing on economic partnerships, defence cooperation, diaspora welfare, and cultural exchanges, this trip represents a multi-dimensional strategy to enhance India’s standing in the Middle East. As India positions itself as a global leader, its engagement with Kuwait and the GCC emerges as a critical element in shaping a future defined by collaboration, stability, and shared prosperity. This historic visit underscores the potential of India and the Gulf nations to forge a partnership that not only bridges decades but also builds a legacy for generations to come.

The author is a writer at Milabalyawmi