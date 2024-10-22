Boutiqaat launches Black Friday promotions in partnership with global and local brands

Shoppers can expect incredible deals on a wide range of categories, including beauty, fashion, electronics, and lifestyle products









Follow us



Boutiqaat, the leading e-commerce platform in the region, has unveiled its exclusive Black Friday promotions, marking a historic moment for shoppers with the largest discounts ever offered across the Middle East. With over 100,000 premium products available, Boutiqaat's collaboration with more than 1,300 global and local brands ensures customers receive exceptional value this shopping season.

The announcement, made by Rashed Al-Julaibi, executive vice-president of Boutiqaat, emphasised the scale of the initiative. "This year's Black Friday discounts cover a vast selection of premium products available on our platform. We are thrilled to collaborate with more than 1,300 esteemed global and local brands to offer unmatched savings to our customers," Al-Julaibi remarked.

He further highlighted Boutiqaat's commitment to growth and innovation. "These promotions are part of our broader strategy to enhance market presence and deliver an unparalleled shopping experience tailored to the preferences of our diverse customer base across the Gulf region and the Middle East."

Shoppers can expect incredible deals on a wide range of categories, including beauty, fashion, electronics, and lifestyle products. Boutiqaat's Black Friday campaign promises to deliver exceptional value and an exciting shopping experience, solidifying its position as the go-to platform for consumers this holiday season.