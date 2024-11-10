Binghatti to showcase new luxury landmark in Dubai amidst the pyramids of Giza

Following the successful launch of Binghatti Skyrise in Dubai, which saw 50% of units sold on the first day, anticipation is building for the second phase of this project.

Expressions of interest for the next phase will soon open, culminating in a launch event set for November 8 in Cairo, beneath the pyramids of Giza. This event will feature a performance by celebrated Emirati artist Hussain Al Jassmi.

In recognition of the strong demand from Egyptian investors — who rank among the top international buyers with Binghatti — a dedicated team from Binghatti Real Estate will also be available in Cairo for five days after the event. This event celebrates Binghatti’s achievements and unveils its future in property development, centered around Binghatti Skyrise in Dubai’s Business Bay. Guests will experience Binghatti’s groundbreaking developments firsthand, highlighted by an in-depth presentation of Binghatti Skyrise, which will feature more than 3,000 residential units.

The event will also serve as a unique networking platform for industry experts, investors, and key stakeholders, encouraging high-level discussions and fostering strategic partnerships. This milestone event underscores Binghatti’s commitment to expanding beyond Dubai.