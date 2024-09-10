Binghatti announces worldwide architectural photography competition

Published: Tue 10 Sep 2024, 9:43 PM

Leading Dubai property developer Binghatti has joined forces with Dubai Design District (d3), a global creative ecosystem, which is a member of TECOM Group PJSC, and the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (DCAA), to launch a high-rewards architectural photography competition for creatives worldwide.

With a total prize pool valued at Dh2 million (approximately $544,528), the global 200/20 competition aims to empower the creative community and celebrate outstanding technical skills and ingenuity. It will run from September 2024 to March 2025, awarding 20 photographers in a grand ceremony in Dubai.

Participants will vie for a range of exceptional prizes, ranging from a luxurious apartment in one of Binghatti’s developments to an exclusive collection of high-end products by Binghatti partners, including a Mercedes-Benz Car and a Jacob& Co timepiece. Photographers will also be featured in Binghatti’s publication, raising their profile among a targeted readership.

The competition will be judged by a distinguished local and international panel featuring Binghatti’s Chairman Muhammad BinGhatti, renowned Emirati photographer Ali Eissa; Senior Vice President of (d3), Khadijah Al Bastaki; Emirati photographer and forensic expert Jassim Al Awadhi; and world-famous art photographer and film producer Artem Shestakov. The judging panel will evaluate the entries submitted within the competition’s 200 days based on the criteria of creativity, composition, technical skill, and emotional impact before narrowing down to 20 winners.

“We are proud to announce our biggest photography contest yet. The 200/20 photography competition is a celebration of artistic excellence and a testament to Binghatti’s commitment to inspiring and celebrating art throughout our endeavours. By providing this platform for artists to showcase their work, this competition aims to foster innovation and celebrate outstanding achievements in the global arts community,” said Muhammad BinGhatti, Chairman of Binghatti. “Our collaboration with Dubai Culture and Arts Authority and Dubai Design District (d3) underscores our shared vision of elevating the arts and creating opportunities for creative talents to flourish. Together, we are not only celebrating photography, but also fostering a vibrant cultural dialogue that resonates globally,” he added. During the competition, (d3) will host expert-led photography workshops to help artists hone their technical skills to create eye-catching architectural photography. Renowned architects in (d3) will also lead insightful panel discussions to raise awareness and knowledge about the design sector, while underscoring Dubai’s flourishing and global architectural sector.

Binghatti announced details and logistics of the competition on their social media platforms. This competition represents a landmark opportunity for artists to showcase their talents globally, underscoring the company’s commitment to fostering innovation within the international creative community.