BIGO Ads shines at Seamless Riyadh 2023

Published: Mon 25 Sep 2023, 3:41 PM

BIGO Ads, a leading player in the advertising marketing solutions industry, made its mark at Seamless Riyadh 2023 conference, which took place on September 4 and 5 in Riyadh. Represented by Miley and Shweta, the company made significant strides in networking, introducing its innovative campaigns, and gaining trust and recognition from clients.

Miley Hong and Shweta Singh, as BIGO Ads’ representatives, engaged with existing and potential clients, showcasing the company’s robust branding and performance advertising solutions.

One fintech marketer remarked, “BIGO Ads has truly impressed us with their dedication to providing effective marketing solutions and remarkable performance. We are eager to explore new opportunities with them.”

Expressing their gratitude to the Seamless Riyadh 2023 event, Miley and Shweta emphasized the significance of such a conference in fostering meaningful connections, learning from industry experts, and facilitating professional growth. They acknowledged Seamless as a pivotal platform for fostering partnerships and staying ahead of industry trends.

BIGO Ads invites advertisers and businesses looking to accelerate their growth to get in touch with them. With a proven track record of delivering exceptional results, BIGO Ads stands ready to take your advertising and marketing endeavours to new heights.