Biggest ever trade show for Indian brands to be held in Dubai

Published: Thu 14 Sep 2023, 7:18 PM Last updated: Thu 14 Sep 2023, 7:20 PM

As many as 250 Indian apparel brands are gearing up for a major exhibition in Dubai this November, which will have a unique convergence of commerce, culture, and creativity, marking a significant milestone in the Indian apparel industry.

The exhibition will be hosted by the Clothing Manufacturers Association of India (CMAI) under the theme 'Brands of India,' which will open a new era for Indian apparel brands on the global stage. This B2B trade show will be hosted at the Dubai World Trade Centre in Halls 6 & 7, from November 27 to 29.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, Rajesh Masand, president of CMAI, said that Dubai was the most preferred location for their first-ever international trade show. “Due to the presence of the large Indian diaspora and being the gateway to the rest of the world, and the government of the UAE promoting Indian businesses, Dubai is the ideal destination for this event. In terms of trade, apparel exports to the UAE from India have a market share of 8 per cent, which is $1.2 billion,” said Masand.

The event is supported by the Embassy of India and TEXMAS (Dubai Textile Merchants Association), is set to be India’s largest apparel brands show in the Middle East. This trade show is the first-of-its-kind ‘organised effort’ made to bring together over 250 top Indian apparel brands on an international platform, showcasing a diverse array of collections encompassing Indian ethnic wear, Western wear, and fusion wear across menswear, womenswear, and kidswear categories.

Jayesh Shah, vice-president of CMAI, said that Indian craftsmanship has consistently served as a source of inspiration for designers and consumers on a global scale. “Indian apparel brands have transcended their traditional boundaries and the diaspora, experiencing a growing demand across the world, extending beyond the Asian continent,” he added.

Sunjay Sudhir, Ambassador of India to the UAE said that the India and the UAE have a special relationship which is manifested in the multisectoral partnership. “It is only fitting that our brands also expand into the UAE market. India-UAE Cepa provides an unprecedented opportunity for our businesses and can serve as a window for the whole region as well as to Europe and Africa. I am confident that this effort will boost the bilateral trade in apparels, and we will soon see more Indian brands across this market,” said Sudhir.

Brands of India has been meticulously designed to serve as the primary destination for wholesalers, retailers, distributors, importers, and departmental chains from the Middle East & North Africa (Mena) region to conveniently connect with leading Indian apparel brands. Among the participating brands are Louis Philippe, Soch, Spykar, Indifusion, Gini & Jony, Dollar, Touch, Bonsoir, A-La-Mode, Stori, Satya Fusion, to name a few.