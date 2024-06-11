Partner Content By KT Engage
BDSwiss secures UAE's esteemed SCA Category 5th license, paving the way for expansion in MENA
The acquisition of the SCA license is a pivotal step in BDSwiss' strategy to enhance its operational capabilities and service offerings in the Middle East
BDSwiss, a leading financial services group offering Forex and CFD investment services, proudly announces that it has received the prestigious Category 5th license (‘Financial Consultations and Introduction’) from the UAE's Securities & Commodities Authority (SCA). This significant milestone marks the strategic expansion in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, reinforcing BDSwiss' commitment to providing top-tier investment services and strengthening its global presence.
The SCA Category 5th license authorises BDSwiss to operate within the UAE, offering its clients a wide array of financial products and services, including forex trading, CFDs, and other investment solutions. With this regulatory approval, BDSwiss aims to deliver enhanced, secure, and transparent trading experiences to both retail and institutional investors in the region.
Daniel Takieddine, CEO of BDSwiss MENA, added: "This achievement is a testament to our continuous efforts to expand our footprint in the MENA region and provide exceptional services tailored to the needs of our clients in this dynamic region. With the SCA Category 5th license ('Financial Consulting and Introducing'), we are well-positioned to offer unparalleled access to global markets, supported by our robust technological infrastructure and deep market expertise."
The acquisition of the SCA license is a pivotal step in BDSwiss' strategy to enhance its operational capabilities and service offerings in the Middle East. The company is committed to investing in the local market, fostering partnerships, and contributing to the financial industry's growth and development. BDSwiss looks forward to embarking on this new chapter, continuing its mission to empower traders and investors with innovative tools, educational resources, and exceptional support.