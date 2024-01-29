BD to elevate healthcare innovation and sustainability at Arab Health and Medlab Middle East 2024

Dh4.8 billion JW Marriott Residences & JW Marriott Al Marjan Island Resort launched in Ras Al Khaimah
WOW Resorts set to inject another Dh3 billion into the UAE in the next few months
The Dubai branch of BD (Becton, Dickinson, and Company), a leading global medical technology company, is marking its presence at Arab Health (29 Jan - 1 Feb) and Medlab Middle East (5 - 8 Feb) this year. During the two events the company will showcase its latest innovations as part of its commitment to drive advancements in patient care, safety and sustainable healthcare practices.
“Our commitment is to foster a robust, innovative, and responsible healthcare system, one that keeps pace with global changes,” said Maher Elhassan, Vice President and General Manager, BD Middle East, North Africa, and Turkey. “Our participation at Arab Health and Medlab this year will be pivotal as we will highlight cutting-edge practices and technologies that prioritize patient and caregiver safety. Through BD’s continual innovation and collaboration with healthcare entities in the region, we aim to not only drive more operational sustainability but also fortify healthcare systems against future challenges.”
During Arab Health and Medlab, BD will highlight its commitment to sustainable healthcare through three foundational focus pillars: Patient Safety, Healthcare Worker Wellbeing, and Operational Efficiency.
BD will also be showcasing the BD Rowa™ technologies at its Arab Health booth this year. This award winning automated dispensing robot technology streamlines medication management, encompassing ordering, logistics, storage, and dispensing processes freeing up more time for healthcare professionals to focus on patient care1 BD-78560
BD will exhibit from its booth in Sheikh Saeed Hall S3.B50 at Arab Health, and from Zabeel Hall5 Z5.E10 at Medlab Middle East. The company’s experts will also be on the ground to host discussions on best practices and demonstrate solutions.
WOW Resorts set to inject another Dh3 billion into the UAE in the next few months
After completion, RAK Central will offer 3 million sqft of office space, more than 4,000 residential apartments, 3 hotels, multiple parks and green spaces
New promotion gives a peek into the northern emirate’s successful growth over the past 52 years
The S&P 500 is up nearly 3% since the end of December
Board recommends 30% cash dividend
Initiative to provide Dubai-based SMEs financing at competitive rates
The group companies must be diligent in ensuring seamless and comprehensive compliance
Body issued a record number of regulatory licences within its first year of full operations