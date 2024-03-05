BD and Emirates Nursing Association join forces

Published: Tue 5 Mar 2024, 10:22 PM

The Dubai branch of BD (Becton, Dickinson, and Company) , one of the leading global medical technology companies, and the Emirates Nursing Association (ENA) have announced a collaboration aimed at advancing patient safety and healthcare worker protection across the UAE. The groundbreaking initiative will focus on critical areas such as infection prevention, complications reduction, medication management, and ensuring the highest standards in vascular access management.

The partnership was formalised in the form of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), that was signed in the presence of Dr Sumaya Al Blooshi, President of the Emirates Nursing Association (ENA), ENA members Mariam Rashed Al Mansouri and Mariam Rashed AlSaadi, Maher Elhassan, Vice President and General Manager, BD Middle East, North Africa, and Turkey; and members from both organizations.

The unique collaboration is set to revolutionize nursing and midwifery practices through a comprehensive approach that encompasses training programs, community activities, research studies, and the development of national standards and practice guides. Special attention will be given to combating needle-stick injuries and enhancing the quality and efficiency of specimen collection, reflecting a holistic commitment to elevating healthcare standards.

Dr Al Blooshi also shared her vision for the partnership: “Collaborating with BD, one of the global leaders in medical technology, enables us to further our mission of promoting excellence in nursing and midwifery. This initiative will empower our healthcare professionals with the knowledge and tools necessary to provide the highest standard of care, while also ensuring their safety. We are excited to work together on this transformative project that promises to benefit patients and healthcare workers alike.”

Maher Elhassan expressed BD’s enthusiasm about the collaboration: “This partnership with the Emirates Nursing Association represents a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to advance the world of health. By focusing on key areas such as infection prevention and medication management, we are committed to promoting patient safety and supporting the efficiency of healthcare practices. Together, we are poised to make a substantial impact on healthcare outcomes in the UAE.”

With healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) posing a considerable challenge worldwide, this collaboration is timely. The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that approximately 1 in 10 patients in hospitals will die globally due to effect HAIs. Specifically, the partnership between BD and ENA will concentrate on combating Surgical Site Infections (SSI), Central Line-Associated Bloodstream Infections (CLABSI), and Catheter-Associated Urinary Tract Infections (CAUTI), which are among the most common HAIs.