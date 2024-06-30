WestJet Airlines strike to continue until deal reached with mechanics, union says

People walk with their luggage as striking aircraft maintenance engineers and technical staff represented by the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association union stand in a picket line against Westjet Airlines at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, British Columbia, Canada. — Reuters

A strike by WestJet Airlines' mechanics that has led to hundreds of cancelled flights over Canada's long holiday weekend will continue until a deal is reached, the union's president told Reuters on Sunday.

Bret Oestreich, president of the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association, said the two sides will reconvene with a mediator on Sunday. The union represents around 680 workers at WestJet, including aircraft maintenance engineers, who went on strike Friday after 97% of its members rejected a pay deal reached in May.

"All we want to do is to go back to the table," said Oestreich. "The strike will be in effect until we get an agreement."

He said the two sides are separated by a first-year economic difference of approximately 7%, or less than $8 million on a roughly four-year contract.

WestJet, which is owned by Onex Corp, was not immediately available for comment on Sunday.

On Saturday, WestJet CEO Alexis von Hoensbroech blamed the union for the disruption, arguing that leaders refused to negotiate.

"Their only purpose was to disrupt as many Canadian travelers as possible," he said.

Canada's second-largest carrier said late on Saturday that it has cancelled a total of 407 flights affecting over 49,000 passengers.

WestJet President Diederik Pen told reporters on Saturday the carrier was expecting to fly around 70,000 passengers a day during the long weekend. Pen said the airline can maintain minimal service with 30-50 aircraft, operating around 150 flights a day. The strike has frustrated travelers during Canada's long July 1 weekend with passengers taking to social media to complain about cancelled family holidays or being stranded. Canadian Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan has urged WestJet and the union to resolve their differences and reach an agreement. Seeking to preemptively avert the strike, O'Regan had asked the Canada Industrial Relations Board to resolve the contract dispute through binding arbitration. While the board agreed to arbitration, it said O'Regan's referral "does not have the effect of suspending the right to strike or lockout." Oestreich said the union, which is in a legal position to strike, wants a negotiated deal instead of an agreement imposed by an arbitrator.

WestJet said it has offered a 12.5% wage increase in the first year of the agreement and a compounded wage increase of 23% over the term of the agreement.