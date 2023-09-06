Vietnam Airlines to restore nearly 90% of international flight frequency

Published: Wed 6 Sep 2023, 2:59 PM

Vietnam Airlines continues to increase flight frequency on routes to Europe, Australia, and China, restoring nearly 90% of its pre-pandemic international flight network, according to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA).

Specifically, from September 23, it will increase the frequency of flights between Hanoi and Beijing (China) from three to four weekly. Currently, the airline is still operating one daily flight from Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to China's Guangzhou and Shanghai.

From October 29, Vietnam Airlines will increase the frequency simultaneously on many routes to Australia and Europe. The number of flights between Hanoi and Melbourne will increase from two to three weekly. At the same time, the airline will launch a new direct flight from Ho Chi Minh City to Perth from December 7, with 3 round trips per week.

Flights to the UK will increase from five to seven flights per week, including four from Hanoi and three from Ho Chi Minh City. In addition, the route to Germany will have seven weekly flights from the current six, with flights departing from Hanoi daily.

Flights between Ho Chi Minh City and France will increase from three to four flights per week.

