US FAA pilot messaging system resumes operations after outage

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

A key US pilot messaging system resumed operating on Sunday morning after it experienced an outage, the US Federal Aviation Administration said.

The FAA's "Notice to Air Mission," or NOTAM, system that provides safety notices to pilots went down late on Saturday, prompting the agency to set up a hotline to send notices every 30 minutes with updates to airlines.

"We are investigating the root cause of the outage," the FAA said on Sunday.

US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy earlier said passengers should check with their carriers about the status of flights on Sunday.