UAE's Wizz Air offers 20% discount on flights to popular destinations until September 5

Published: Mon 2 Sep 2024, 2:21 PM

As the new academic year began in the UAE, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is offering a 20 per cent discount on flights to popular destinations.

This limited-time offer is available for bookings made through the Wizz mobile app or the airline's website until 1:59am local time on September 5 (11:59pm CEST on September 4), for travel until March 30, 2025.

The promotion includes recently launched routes to new destinations like Chisinau, a green city, and Cluj-Napoca, a cultural hub. Passengers are encouraged to fly before March 30, 2025 so they can enjoy significant savings on selected flights.

The airline currently operates more than 30 routes from Abu Dhabi, and travellers are encouraged to book early for destinations like Almaty, Amman, Athens, Dammam, Erbil, Bishkek, Alexandria, Sohag, Larnaca, and Giza.

Johan Eidhagen, managing director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, expressed his excitement about the promotion, stating: "We're thrilled to start the school year with this unmissable offer, promoting spontaneous adventures. As the leader in ultra-low-cost travel in the region, we're committed to providing travellers with the opportunity to explore extraordinary destinations across our growing network."

The airline has also recently introduced 'All You Can Fly' membership which allows passengers to purchase unlimited tickets at huge savings. Additional services like baggage and seat selection can be added as needed.

Wizz Air expanded its Wizz MultiPass, a subscription service that allows frequent travellers to explore multiple destinations from the UAE every month while earning loyalty rewards. With this subscription, passengers can lock in a fixed price for tickets and baggage for an entire year, saving up to 40% on tickets to popular destinations.