UAE: Want to be a cabin crew member? How to get required licence for the job

Do you want to embark on a career in the aviation sector and become a cabin crew member? As flying services expand exponentially, many cabin crew jobs become available in the market and the UAE stands at the centre of this booming industry.

Many airlines in the country have announced lucrative cabin crew vacancies that lure young talents. However the path to joining the country's friendly skies requires an official certification from the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA).

This licence can be obtained only after completing the required initial training with an accredited institution.

Here's what you need to know to get the licence:

Required documents

Passport copy

UAE visa copy

Type Rating ​Course Certificate (Doc. Ref. TR01). This certificate is issued after completing the Type Rating Course, which covers:

Safety and emergency procedures such as learning the location of emergency exits, equipment, and protocols tailored to a particular aircraft. Cabin layout and equipment and understanding the seating configuration, cabin equipment, and other relevant systems of that specific aircraft. Passenger safety and service like how to deliver safety instructions, assist passengers, and manage in-flight service on that specific aircraft model.

Basic safety and emergency procedures (SEP) course certificate

Emirates ID

One recent coloured personal photograph

Take a look at the photo's required specifications to avoid any delay in the process:

Standard passport size (3.0 x 3.5 cm)

Colour (quality should be at minimum 600 x 600 pixels)

Acceptable formats are.gif, .png, .jpg or .jpeg

Taken within six months of the application

With a plain white background, full-face view, both ears visible, both eyes open and a neutral face expression

Wearing a hat or head covering that obscures the hairline is not acceptable, unless worn daily for a religious purpose

Headphones, wireless hands-free devices, glasses or similar items are not acceptable

Photo: Screengrab from GCAA's website

Fees, duration