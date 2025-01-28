UAE travel: Best days to book tickets, save up to 22% on flights revealed

Photo: KT file

Did you know that Sunday is the most budget-friendly day to book a flight but it is also the most expensive day of the week to fly?

The day of the week does matter when booking tickets and travelling. As per the 2025 Air Hacks Report released by travel brand Expedia on Tuesday, "on average, travellers can save 16 per cent by booking on Sunday versus Friday but stand to lose 16 per cent by flying on Sunday versus Thursday".

Analysing air ticketing database in the world – through collaboration with Airlines Reporting Corporation and data provider OAG – here are air travel hacks to get more value for your money:

When to book

Travellers booking on Sundays can save an average of 16 per cent on international flights compared to Fridays.

Travellers who wait for the weekend to book their premium class seats can save an average of 22 per cent compared to those who book on a Thursday.

Book international airfare six to 12 days before departure to maximise savings. Travellers who booked during this ideal window saved an average of 21 per cent compared to those who booked 128 to 138 days in advance, which was the 'worst' time to book.

When to travel

Travellers who depart on Thursdays save an average of nine per cent compared to those who depart on Mondays, the most expensive day to start an international trip.

Flights departing between 9pm and 3am have an eight per cent less chance of being cancelled compared to other times. Afternoon (3pm – 9pm) flights have a 20 per cent higher chance of being cancelled compared to those that leave at night time.

Cancellations are lowest in June and highest in April.

January is the cheapest month for economy tickets. Travellers can save up to 13 per cent by travelling in January, compared to June – the most expensive month for economy tickets.

July is the cheapest month for premium tickets. Travellers can save up to 14 per cent by travelling in summer, compared to October – the most expensive month for premium tickets.

Travellers who fly on Tuesdays enjoy quieter airports. While it may not always be the cheapest day to travel, it's the best choice for those seeking a more relaxed trip. Travel smart Melanie Fish, head of Expedia Group brands public relations, underscored: "It makes sense to trust the billions of data points from across the world and every airline that goes into the Expedia Air Hacks report." "It's always smart to keep the 2025 Air Hacks in mind when booking flights. Airfares are down; the peak of summer is not the most expensive time to fly, and booking too far out can actually cost you money – these realities fly in the face of advice floating around the internet," she added.