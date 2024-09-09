Dubai-Sri Lanka travel: Airlines launch interline flights to over 30 destinations

Resorts World One seeks to boost inbound and outbound cruise travel in Dubai and across the Gulf
Dubai-based carrier flydubai and SriLankan Airlines announced an interline agreement on Monday, September 9, commencing today itself.
The agreement will offer more travel opportunities to travellers between the UAE, Sri Lanka and on select routes offered by the two carriers.
Flydubai passengers will have access to 16 destinations on SriLankan’s network that spans across Southern and East Asia, the Middle East and Australia – including Melbourne, Seoul, Singapore and Tokyo.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Additionally, passengers travelling with SriLankan Airlines will be able to travel to more than 30 destinations via Dubai, through flydubai. These include holiday spots like Bucharest, Krakow, Mombasa, Naples, Tashkent and Zanzibar that fall within flydubai's radar spanning across Africa, Central Asia, Central and Southeast Europe, as well as the Middle East.
With the new partnership, passengers will have the convenience of single-ticket itineraries, through-checked baggage and coordinated flight schedules.
Booking for these interline flights are now available through the respective airlines' websites — www.flydubai.com and www.srilankan.com — as well as through travel agents and online travel agencies.
ALSO READ:
Resorts World One seeks to boost inbound and outbound cruise travel in Dubai and across the Gulf
First restaurant to open with an investment of Dh5 million in Dubai
Labour has been consulting investors about closing a tax break on carried interest ahead of a wider budget announcement in October
Interior design is about creating spaces that enhance human well-being
Hotel occupancy rates at 80% were the highest in the region
GCC banks have consistently maintained a higher return on equity
FCA asks senior leaders to take personal responsibility for ensuring rules have been complied with
The deal has come under increasing criticism from U.S. politicians