UAE-Israel travel: Etihad cancels flight to and from Tel Aviv

Published: Tue 6 Aug 2024, 7:33 AM Last updated: Tue 6 Aug 2024, 10:50 AM

Etihad Airways cancelled a flight between Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv on Tuesday.

Flights EY595 from Abu Dhabi Zayed International Airport (AUH) to Tel Aviv Ben Gurion International Airport (TLV) on August 6 was cancelled. The return flight, Y596 from Tel Aviv to Abu Dhabi on the same day has also been cancelled.

The airline said the disruption was due to 'operational reasons'.

In a statement to Khaleej Times the airline said, "Etihad Airways cancelled one of its two flights a day between Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv for operational reasons on August 6, 2024."

"Customers booked on the EY 595/596 are being contacted and re-accommodated on the other daytime service between Abu Dhabi (AUH) and Tel Aviv the EY 593/594."

The Abu Dhabi-based airline said that it has merged the two flights to Tel Aviv into one. So, all passengers with bookings will be accommodated accordingly.

Etihad also said that the "safety of our guests and crew is our number one priority and we regret any inconvenience caused by these cancellations."

