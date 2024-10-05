E-Paper

UAE-India travel: Indigo's airport systems back after outage

The airline had earlier alerted passengers about longer queues and slower check-ins

Web Desk
File Photo. Image used for illustrative purpose
File Photo. Image used for illustrative purpose

Published: Sat 5 Oct 2024, 4:49 PM

Last updated: Sat 5 Oct 2024, 5:01 PM

Indian airline Indigo's airport systems are now "up and running" after an outage, the carrier said in a social media post.

Earlier, the airline had alerted passengers about the possibility of increased wait times, longer queues and slower check-ins at the airport. While the airport services "have eased out effectively," work is ongoing to restore other applications, Indigo said.


The temporary system outage affected the website and booking system. The airline thanked customers for their patience, as it may take "a little time to achieve full normalcy."

The UAE-India air corridor is one of the busiest between the two countries, with millions of Indian nationals living and working in the UAE, the largest number of foreign workers among the expat community.

In July, a global IT outage disrupted the check-in process for flights and caused government systems to crash due to a glitch in a software update pushed by Crowdstrike, a US-based cybersecurity technology firm.

Problems came to light quickly after the update was rolled out on Friday, and users posted pictures on social media of computers with blue screens displaying error messages. These are known in the industry as "blue screens of death."

