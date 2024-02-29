UAE-India travel: Etihad Airways announces 4 weekly flights to Jaipur

Two-day Investopia conference kicks off in Abu Dhabi
Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, is expanding its summer schedule with flights to two new destinations: Antalya, Turkey (three weekly flights starting June 15) and Jaipur, India (four weekly flights starting June 16). This strengthens Abu Dhabi's role as a global travel hub.
Etihad Airways is significantly expanding its summer schedule, offering passengers greater connectivity and broader travel options. This includes increased frequencies to key destinations like Thiruvananthapuram (10 weekly flights), Amman (14 weekly flights), Cairo (24 weekly flights), Karachi (17 weekly flights), and Colombo (20 weekly flights).
Additionally, the airline is launching new routes to Antalya, Turkey (3 weekly flights) and Jaipur, India (4 weekly flights), bringing its total network to 75 destinations and Indian gateways to 11. This expansion reflects Etihad's commitment to the Indian market and strengthens its global reach. Passengers will also benefit from the sophisticated amenities and customer-focused services offered at the newly inaugurated Terminal A at Zayed International Airport Abu Dhabi.
