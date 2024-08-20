E-Paper

UAE-India travel: Abu Dhabi announces 3 new direct flights to major cities

The launch comes as Abu Dhabi Airports report a 33.5-per-cent increase in passenger numbers in the first six months of the year

Published: Tue 20 Aug 2024, 12:26 PM

Last updated: Tue 20 Aug 2024, 12:33 PM

Now, travellers from Abu Dhabi can fly directly to three Indian cities — Mangaluru (IXE), Tiruchirappalli (TRZ), and Coimbatore (CJB) — the UAE Capital's airport authority announced on Tuesday.

Abu Dhabi Airports said the additional direct flights from Zayed International Airport (AUH) will be operated by budget carrier Indigo, which now runs 13 routes from the emirate to Indian cities.


"This expansion is about much more than just adding flights — it is about creating accessible links for families and friends, opening new pathways for businesses, and building on our successful partnership with Indigo," said Nathalie Jongma, vice-president of aviation development.


The announcement comes as Abu Dhabi Airports reports a 33.5-per-cent increase in passenger numbers for the first six months of the year.

Sanjeev Ramdas, executive vice-president for airport operations and customer services at Indigo, said: “In Zayed International Airport, we have found the ideal partner to further our global reach, opening doors to enhanced connectivity and providing our customers with even more travel options.”

