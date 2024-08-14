UAE-India flights: Special fares for 4 months announced for Etihad's A380 trips

File Photo

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, will deploy its iconic Airbus A380 to Mumbai for a special four-month period, marking 20 years since its inaugural flight to the city.

From 1 September until 31 December 2024, the double-decker aircraft will operate three weekly flights between Abu Dhabi (AUH) and Mumbai (BOM).

The airline currently offers non-stop services between Abu Dhabi and 11 Indian cities, with plans for further expansion.

Etihad is offering special A380-themed fares to celebrate the four-month visit to Mumbai, including first class fares of Dh8,380 Abu Dhabi to Mumbai on a return ticket, and Rs190,383 (around Dh8329) Mumbai to Abu Dhabi on a return ticket. In business class, fares of Dh2,380 Abu Dhabi to Mumbai on a return ticket and Rs50,381(aroundDh2,200) Mumbai to Abu Dhabi on a return ticket are up for grabs until 25 August, for travel between 01 September and 13 October.

Etihad recently became the first international airline operating in India to launch a Hindi website, allowing customers to access information in their preferred language.

Arik De, Etihad’s Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer, said: “To kick off our celebrations for 20 years of service to Mumbai and India, we are thrilled to introduce our A380 on the Mumbai route. While this iconic aircraft is typically reserved for long-haul journeys, for our 20 years of celebrations of flying to India, we will showcase the A380 on three-days a week for a period of four months.”

Economy passengers can avail additional four inches of space on Economy Extra Legroom seats, and fixed-wing headrests and large pillows on Economy Smart Seats.