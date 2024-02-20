UAE-India flights: Major airline reduces airfares for travellers without check-in baggage

Published: Tue 20 Feb 2024, 1:32 PM Last updated: Tue 20 Feb 2024, 1:38 PM

Passengers travelling between the UAE and India can benefit from even lower airfares as budget carrier Air India Express on Tuesday announced Xpress Lite fares for passengers who want to travel without check-in baggage.

A subsidiary of Air India and a part of the Tata group, the carrier said Xpress Check-In enables flyers to avoid queues at counters and baggage belts and comes with a complimentary +3 kg cabin baggage allowance in addition to significantly discounted pre-booked prices for +15 kg and +20 kg check-in baggage allowances. This ensures maximum flexibility and convenience for guests booking on Xpress Lite fares.

This new package is applicable on India-UAE routes also. Operating over 340 flights daily, it connects 31 domestic and 14 international airports.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The budget carrier operates 195 flights between India and UAE a week, including 80 to Dubai, 77 to Sharjah, 31 to Abu Dhabi, 5 to Ras Al Khaimah and 2 to Al Ain. Across the Gulf region, it operates 308 flights a week.

In an interview with Khaleej Times earlier, Aloke Singh, managing director, Air India Express, said the carrier was looking to increase capacity to the Gulf region including the UAE, as well as provide better connectivity to Gulf travellers in different Tier 2 and 3 cities across India.

In addition to the standard cabin baggage allowance of 7kgs, Air India Express said passengers travelling on Xpress Lite fares can pre-book an additional 3kg cabin baggage complimentary during booking or subsequently in the ‘Manage’ or ‘Check-in’ sections of the airline website or mobile app.

In case passengers require check-in baggage services later, they can also conveniently opt to pre-book additional 'check-in baggage' allowances at significantly discounted rates for 15kg and 20kg excess baggage slabs. Guests can also purchase check-in baggage services at the airline’s counters at the airport.

“Xpress Lite Fares across our domestic and international network have the potential to redefine convenience in air travel while delivering exceptional value,” said Ankur Garg, chief commercial officer, Air India Express.

ALSO READ: