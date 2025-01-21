UAE-India flights: Airline increases free extra check-in baggage limit to 30kg

Photo: Reuters file

Air India Express on Tuesday said it increased free check-in baggage to 30kg for passengers flying between the UAE, Middle East and other destinations.

The carrier, which operates flights to different emirates of the UAE, also offers 7kg of cabin baggage.

In addition to the free check-in cabbage allowance, the airline offers a free cabin baggage allowance of up to two pieces of baggage with a combined weight of not more than 7kg. Guests may also carry one laptop bag, handbag, backpack, or any other small bag which fits under the seat in front, it said.

Importantly, families travelling with infants are offered an additional complimentary 10kg check-in baggage allowance, bringing the total allowance to 47kg, including a 7kg cabin baggage allowance.

The UAE-India air corridor is one of the busiest in the world as millions of residents and visitors fly between the two countries every year.

Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) revealed that Dubai (first) and Abu Dhabi (third) were among the top three international destinations with 16 and seven per cent market, respectively.

Owned by Tata Group, the budget carrier operates about 450 weekly flights between India and the Middle East connecting 19 Indian cities with 13 destinations in the region.

It flies more than 400 daily flights, marking a remarkable 30 per cent increase in its schedule compared to the same period last year.

The airline is looking at expanding its network to more than 50 destinations, including the addition of Bangkok and Phuket in Thailand and increased access to destinations in the Middle East such as Abu Dhabi, Dammam, Muscat and Ras al-Khaimah. This rapid growth trajectory is driven by its continually growing fleet which is expected to reach 100 this financial year. Passengers who wish to travel without any baggage can opt for Xpress Lite which offers lower than regular fares and includes a 3kg cabin baggage allowance. "Guests who require check-in baggage later have the flexibility of pre-booking additional check-in baggage allowances at significantly discounted rates for 15kg on domestic flights and 20kg on international flights," the airline said. Travellers in Xpress Biz – which is equivalent to Business Class seating – will have a baggage allowance of 40kg on international flights.