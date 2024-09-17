UAE flights: Etihad carries 1.7 million passengers in August

Etihad's operating fleet has grown to 95 aircraft, up from 79 of the same period last year. — Supplied photo

Published: Tue 17 Sep 2024, 6:12 PM

Etihad Airways on Tuesday announced that it carried 1.7 million guests and achieved an average passenger load factor of 89 per cent in August, reflecting very strong performance during the summer holiday season.

Year-to-date, the Abu Dhabi-based airline welcomed 12.0 million passengers, an increase of 36 per cent compared to the previous year. As of August 2024, our rolling 12-month passenger count reached more than 17 million, which is almost 70 per cent higher than the full year 2022.

The passenger load factor stood at a healthy 89 per cent for August, even as the airline expanded its capacity compared to 2023. Operating fleet has grown to 95 aircraft, up from 79 of the same period last year. In August, Etihad brought the last two of the six A321neos expected in 2024 into operation. In addition, the carrier is now flying to 10 more passenger destinations than at the same point last year.

Antonoaldo Neves, CEO of Etihad Airways, said: “Our passenger numbers in August increased significantly compared to the same period last year, demonstrating our continued growth momentum. This robust performance, particularly during the holiday period, underscores the growing preference for Etihad among travellers. The increase of 16 new aircraft in the past 12 months is a result of the ambition and commitment of the entire company, working together to achieve this in exceptional time, while at the same time consistently delivering a load factor exceeding 86 per cent. This expansion enhances our network and supports Abu Dhabi’s position as a global aviation hub and as a major destination for tourists from around the world.”