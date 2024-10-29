UAE flights: Etihad Airways announces new route to Egypt

The launch of a new route to Al Alamein in Egypt was announced by Etihad Airways on Tuesday.

The route to Al Alamein International Airport (DBB), set to begin in July 2025, will operate with two weekly flights on Thursdays and Sundays, between Abu Dhabi and Al Alamein. One of the airline’s modern A320 family aircraft, featuring eight seats in Business and 150 in Economy, will be used in this new route.

The flights from Abu Dhabi Airport (AUH) will leave at 9.20am and will reach Alamein at 12.35pm. Meanwhile, the flights from Alamein will leave at 2.15pm and arrive in Abu Dhabi at 7.05pm.

This new route will connect travellers directly to Egypt's stunning northern coast along the Mediterranean, just a short distance from the historic city of Alexandria.

The new flights will also provide travellers from the UAE a convenient access to the Al Sahel region, known for its vibrant beaches and growing coastal resort.