UAE flights: Etihad Airways announces daily service to Atlanta from November 1

UAE's flagship carrier Etihad Airways will increase its frequency to Atlanta to daily flights from November 1 after it launches its new service to the American city four times a week on July 2.

The frequency increase on the route between Zayed International Airport (AUH) and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) is the UAE’s only non-stop connection to Atlanta and will provide even greater flexibility and convenience for travellers.

The service will be operated using the airline’s latest Airbus A350-1000 featuring 44 Business class seats and 327 economy seats, promising extraordinary experiences and award-winning service for guests in all cabins.

Jurriaan Stelder, Senior Vice President Network and Alliances at Etihad Airways, said: “Since announcing our flights to Atlanta in November, we’ve seen great interest from guests, and that’s why we have decided to step up to daily flights on this already very popular route.

“Connecting Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, with our growing global network means seamless one-stop connections to some of Atlanta’s most popular South Asian destinations including Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai and Karachi."