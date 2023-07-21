UAE flights: Airline announces new non-stop service between Paris and Abu Dhabi from October

The two technologies offer massive opportunities if combined
Air France will introduce daily direct flights between Paris and Abu Dhabi later this year, boosting bilateral trade and tourism for the two countries.
From October 29, the French flag carrier will connect the two Capital cities by operating an Airbus A350-900. The flight will have 324 seats, including 34 in business, 24 in premium economy, and 266 in economy classes.
AF638 will leave Paris-Charles de Gaulle at 9.15pm and land in Abu Dhabi at 6.45am the next day. Meanwhile, AF639 will depart from Abu Dhabi at 8.45am and arrive in Paris at 1.15pm.
Bilateral relations between the UAE and France have been growing from strength to strength across different sectors. The UAE is one of France’s key trading partners in the region.
Separately, Air France noted that during the winter season, it will also be flying to Dubai and other destinations in the Middle East including Beirut, Cairo and Tel Aviv, with up to 49 weekly flights.
ALSO READ:
The two technologies offer massive opportunities if combined
New devices are equipped with an eye-comfort display and 200MP ultra-clear camera
Agreements will support exports across construction, infrastructure, energy and hospitality sectors
$900m deal includes a total of 7,124 rooms
JLT, Palm Jebel Ali, Oasis are prominent areas to look out for
Islamic bond is the first of its kind to include a call feature
Net proceeds will be used to invest exclusively in new clean energy projects
GCC growth has spurred demand for steel products