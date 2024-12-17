UAE flights: Air Arabia announces new route to Sochi

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Air Arabia has announced the launch of its new route between Sharjah and Sochi in Russia.

The new non-stop flights will connect Sharjah International Airport to Sochi International Airport with a frequency of three flights per week starting from Friday, June 27, 2025.

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer, Air Arabia, said, "This new connection reflects our commitment to providing customers with more travel options and contributing to the growth of tourism and trade between the two countries. We look forward to welcoming customers onboard this exciting new service."

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Sochi becomes the sixth Russian city served by the airline directly from Sharjah, after Moscow, Kazan, Samara, Ufa, and Yekaterinburg. The airline also provides non-stop services from its operating hubs in the UAE, including flights between Ras Al Khaimah and Moscow, as well as between Abu Dhabi and Yekaterinburg.

This expansion underscores Air Arabia's commitment to strengthening connectivity between the UAE and Russia, fostering tourism, trade, and cultural exchange between the two nations.