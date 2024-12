UAE flights: Air Arabia announces new route from Ras Al Khaimah to Tashkent

Photo: WAM file

Air Arabia has announced the launch of its new route from Ras Al Khaimah to Tashkent in Uzbekistan and the addition of one aircraft to its fleet in Ras Al Khaimah.

The new direct flights will connect Ras Al Khaimah International Airport to Islam Karimov Tashkent International Airport with a weekly flight every Friday starting on Friday, December 27.

"We are glad to announce the launch of direct flights to Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan, further expanding our growing network from Ras Al Khaimah. This new route reflects our commitment to developing our tourism offering from Ras Al Khaimah and continuously offering our passengers reliable and affordable air travel options," Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia, said.

He added that this new route follows the recent launch of direct flights to Moscow, further demonstrating the airline's dedication to providing travellers with convenient connections to destinations directly from Ras Al Khaimah.

With the addition of the new route to Tashkent, Air Arabia now takes off from Ras Al Khaimah to eight destinations, including Cairo, Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Jeddah, Calicut, and Moscow. The carrier also operates non-stop flights to Tashkent from Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.

