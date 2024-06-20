UAE flights: Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways announces launch of 8 routes this month

The landscape for sustainability reporting is currently fragmented, research shows
In a massive boost to its network schedule, Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, is celebrating the launch of flights to eight destinations this June, taking the total number of operating routes this summer to 76.
Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer at Etihad, said: “It is an exciting month for Etihad as we deliver on our plans to expand our network with eight additional locations. We are launching flights to three important sites — Bali, Jaipur and Al Qassim — which we can see from our forward-bookings are already proving popular with our guests.
“At the same time, we’ve commenced operations to new seasonal destinations and returned to popular summer hotspots. We’re looking forward to welcoming our guests on board this summer and conveniently connecting more people to more places around the world.”
This Eid holiday, Etihad began operating directly to summer destinations including Nice on the French riviera and Antalya on the Turkish riviera, as well as returning to the Greek islands of Mykonos and Santorini. Earlier in June, Etihad relaunched its services to the popular Spanish holiday resort of Málaga for the season.
This week, Etihad launched services directly to Jaipur, known as the pink city and a major tourist hotspot in Rajasthan, India. This marks Etihad’s 11th gateway into India, cementing Etihad’s commitment to the Indian market through increased connectivity and convenience.
On June 24, Etihad will launch a new service to Al Qassim, marking the fourth destination for Etihad in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Al Qassim is revered for its rich culture, lively markets, and luscious date palm groves.
The following day, June 25, Etihad will launch its very first flight to the dream island of Bali, Indonesia. As well as offering a direct gateway for visitors to the island hotspot from the UAE, Etihad also offers convenient connections from Europe, North America and the GCC.
Etihad will operate to Bali four times a week, offering visitors the opportunity to enjoy the quintessential tropical island escape. Exploring the island will take visitors from pristine beaches to stunning green rice fields, with the chance to take in the local culture or simply enjoy the tranquillity that Bali is famed for.
