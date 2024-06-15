UAE: First direct flights from Sharjah to Poland launched in new partnership

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Sharjah Airport and Air Arabia announced the launch of the first direct flights from Sharjah to Poland, enhancing travel options for customers.

In line with growth and expansion plans, the new route will initially operate with three weekly flights between Sharjah and Kraków, gradually increasing the number of flights in the future.

Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Airport Authority (SAA), and Jakub Kacper Sławek, Ambassador of Poland to the UAE, inaugurated the new destination in the presence of officials and managers from SAA and Air Arabia.

"The launch of this new air route meets the increasing demand in the travel and cargo market between the UAE and Poland, aligning with the growth of mutual relations in various economic, commercial, and tourism fields, as well as the events and conferences sector across various activities, increasing tourist interest in Sharjah which offers various tourism, entertainment, natural, environmental, and heritage attractions," Al Midfa said.