UAE-Europe flights: New hand-baggage rule announced for residents travelling to Schengen countries

Starting September 1, UAE residents and tourists flying to Schengen countries will be allowed to carry a maximum of 100ml liquid in their hand luggage.

This was announced by the European Council, which stated that this decision is a temporary move, taken in response to any threat.

Schengen countries are quite a popular destination for tourism and business trips among UAE residents. In addition, a large number of European nationals also live and work in the Emirates.

“The European Commission will temporarily enforce restrictions on liquid screening at EU airports, utilising Explosive Detection Systems for Cabin Baggage (EDSCB). These systems, installed in certain EU airports, currently allow passengers to carry liquid containers exceeding 100ml. However, effective from September 1, 2024, the maximum allowed size for individual liquid containers will revert to the standard 100ml for airports operating this type of equipment,” the regulator said.

“Airports that already limit liquids to 100ml or that have not deployed EDSCB equipment will not be affected by this change. This precautionary measure is not in response to any new threat but addresses a temporary technical issue, undertaken in alignment with the EU’s international partners,” it added.

Most airports around the world have placed a limit on the amount of liquids that passengers can carry in their carry-on luggage.

The Commission added that it is working with member states and the European Civil Aviation Conference to develop swift technical solutions for a safe and secure air journey.