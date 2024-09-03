UAE: Etihad flight returns after take-off due to bird strike incident

File Photo.

Published: Tue 3 Sep 2024, 11:44 AM Last updated: Tue 3 Sep 2024, 1:12 PM

An Etihad flight has returned to Colombo due to a bird strike. The EY395, scheduled on September 3 from Colombo Bandaranaike International Airport (CMB) to Abu Dhabi Zayed International Airport (AUH), returned shortly after take-off.

The airline apologised for the disruption. Teams are assisting passengers with travel arrangements, the airline said in a statement.

Bird strikes are not uncommon, and airlines resume operations after checks. After a thorough inspection, the same Etihad aircraft took off from Colombo, a spokesperson told Khaleej Times.

The flight landed in Abu Dhabi at 12.40pm on Tuesday, with a delay of 4 hours and 55 minutes. EY395 was originally scheduled to land in Abu Dhabi at 7.45am on Tuesday.