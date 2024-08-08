UAE: Etihad Airways confirms restart of flights to Nairobi

The company raises its forecast for the full year as 'increased demand' for its diabetes and obesity treatments boosts sales, says chief executive Jorgensen
Etihad Airways will resume flights to Nairobi, Kenya, starting December 15, 2024, with seats now on sale, the airline announced on Thursday.
The carrier will fly four-times a week nonstop between Abu Dhabi Zayed International Airport (AUH) and Nairobi Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (NBO).
Etihad’s Vice-President Network and Scheduling, said: “We are pleased to resume flights between Abu Dhabi and Nairobi this winter.
“We are grateful to the Kenyan and UAE authorities for the authorization to resume flights and thank our passengers eager to use this popular route for their patience.”
ALSO READ:
The company raises its forecast for the full year as 'increased demand' for its diabetes and obesity treatments boosts sales, says chief executive Jorgensen
The new planes are expected to be delivered by the end of 2031
Boeing's executives testify on quality improvements; systemic issues at the factory highlighted by FAA inspector
The system currently has over 370,000 buyers and more than 2.1 million sellers for around 12,000 products and more than 320 service categories
The LNG will primarily be sourced from Adnoc’s lower-carbon Ruwais LNG project, which is currently under development
Gold reserves held by the apex bank reach Dh20.619 billion by May 2024, showing YoY growth of 19.7% from Dh17.219 billion in May 2023
Ruya customers can deposit cash directly and instantly into their ruya accounts at any of the 140 LuLu Exchange centres free of charge
Contrary to major American importers' claims, their avocados are neither responsibly sourced nor environmentally sustainable, shows investigation