UAE: Etihad Airways adds more flights to India, key Middle East destinations

Published: Tue 30 Jan 2024, 2:29 PM Last updated: Tue 30 Jan 2024, 2:30 PM

Etihad Airways is now adding more flights to key destinations across the Middle East and the Indian Subcontinent.

The airline now offers 27 per cent more weekly departures than last summer.

The carrier is increasing flights to Jeddah and Riyadh in Saudi Arabia, Amman in Jordan, Beirut in Lebanon, as well as Colombo in Sri Lanka, and Kolkata and Bangalore in India.

Etihad’s Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer Arik De said: “These latest flight increases aligned with our seamless and practical connections at Abu Dhabi and our growing global network offer our guests more opportunities to fly where they want to at a time that suits them.

“It also makes it easier to enjoy a fantastic visit or stopover in Abu Dhabi as an integral part of their journey.”

The latest increases have been listed below:

Destinations Change Total Frequency Start Date Jeddah +7 per week 28 per week 15 March 2024 Riyadh +7 per week 28 per week 15 March 2024 Amman +4 per week 11 per week 15 June 2024 Beirut +2 per week 7 per week 15 June 2024 Colombo +4 per week 17 per week 15 June 2024 Kolkata +1 per week 8 per week 15 June 2024 Bangalore +3 per week 17 per week 15 June 2024

