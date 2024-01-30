UAE

UAE: Etihad Airways adds more flights to India, key Middle East destinations

The carrier now offers 27 per cent more weekly departures than last summer

Published: Tue 30 Jan 2024, 2:29 PM

Last updated: Tue 30 Jan 2024, 2:30 PM

Etihad Airways is now adding more flights to key destinations across the Middle East and the Indian Subcontinent.

The airline now offers 27 per cent more weekly departures than last summer.

The carrier is increasing flights to Jeddah and Riyadh in Saudi Arabia, Amman in Jordan, Beirut in Lebanon, as well as Colombo in Sri Lanka, and Kolkata and Bangalore in India.

Etihad’s Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer Arik De said: “These latest flight increases aligned with our seamless and practical connections at Abu Dhabi and our growing global network offer our guests more opportunities to fly where they want to at a time that suits them.

“It also makes it easier to enjoy a fantastic visit or stopover in Abu Dhabi as an integral part of their journey.”

The latest increases have been listed below:

DestinationsChangeTotal FrequencyStart Date
Jeddah+7 per week28 per week15 March 2024
Riyadh+7 per week28 per week15 March 2024
Amman+4 per week11 per week15 June 2024
Beirut+2 per week7 per week15 June 2024
Colombo+4 per week17 per week15 June 2024
Kolkata+1 per week8 per week15 June 2024
Bangalore+3 per week17 per week15 June 2024

