UAE: Drone users must follow individual emirate rules, federal laws when flying, says GCAA

Drones operators in the UAE will have to abide by the requirements and regulations of the federal government as well as the emirate they’re operating in, said a senior official on Thursday.

“Operators have to abide by the regulations of the emirate they are residing in addition to federal requirements,” Ahmed Alshehhi, senior manager of the Airspace Section at the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) told Khaleej Times in an interview on Thursday.

As Khaleej Times reported on Wednesday, the use of drones for recreational use is still suspended in Dubai. “Please be informed that the use of drones for recreational use remains suspended in the emirate of Dubai until further notice,” said an advisory issued by Dubai Civil Aviation Authority.

In 2022, the UAE banned the use of drones and light sports aircraft for “owners, practitioners and enthusiasts” after instances of misuse.

The GCAA allowed individuals to operate drones and launched a unified platform for drone licensing for commercial and recreational purposes, where applicants could apply for a licence. Here's a quick guide on how to register.

The authority also revealed that the total number of drones registered in the UAE is 23,000. Since the announcement of lifting the ban, the platform has registered 93 companies and received 270 individual applications.