UAE: Air Arabia resumes non-stop flights from Ras Al Khaimah to Jeddah

The public takeover offer will be subject to a minimum acceptance threshold of 50% plus one share of Covestro's capital
UAE airline Air Arabia on Thursday announced the resumption of its non-stop flights between Ras Al Khaimah and Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
Starting on December 15, the service will operate three times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays providing passengers with greater convenience and flexibility to travel between the two cities.
Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer, Air Arabia, commented, "We are pleased to resume our non-stop flights from Ras Al Khaimah to Jeddah, a key destination in Saudi Arabia. The three weekly flights to Jeddah reinforce Air Arabia's commitment to expanding its operations from Ras Al Khaimah and supporting the emirate's tourism and trade. We look forward to the first flight as we continue to offer our customers with value-driven and convenient travel options".
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Air Arabia's current network from Ras Al Khaimah offers passengers direct connections to major cities including Cairo, Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, and Calicut, alongside the recently announced route to Moscow.
ALSO READ:
The public takeover offer will be subject to a minimum acceptance threshold of 50% plus one share of Covestro's capital
The UAE has 87 projects and 22,831 rooms in the construction pipeline
Scaling up was in Europe's best interest and it should be private sector players deciding whether to go ahead with deals, says European Central Bank President
Epic will also raise its competition concerns with regulators in the European Union
India-owned Tata Steel had been losing £1 million a day
The National Economic Registry (NER) -Growth also enables government entities to manage economic activities digitally based on the latest AI technologies
Technnological disruptions mark profound shift in investment landscape
Banks cut rates by about 50 bps on existing mortgage loans