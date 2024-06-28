E-Paper

UAE: Air Arabia announces direct flights to new destination

The airline will operate four weekly flights on the route

By WAM

Photo: File
Photo: File

Published: Fri 28 Jun 2024, 8:01 PM

Last updated: Fri 28 Jun 2024, 11:33 PM

The Sharjah Airport Authority (SAA) and Air Arabia announced the addition of the Greek capital, Athens, to the latest direct travel destinations for passengers through Sharjah Airport.

The first of these air routes was launched during the current week from Sharjah to Athens International Airport.


The new route will allow travel and tourism enthusiasts to have 4 flights weekly, operating on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays, with plans to increase the number of flights in the future.

The inaugural flight ceremony was attended by Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Airport Authority, Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia, and Antonis Alexandridis, Ambassador of the Hellenic Republic to the UAE, along with several officials from SAA and Air Arabia.

